Churchill Downs’ Queen of Terre Haute casino hosts groundbreaking ceremony

The firm has launched construction of the new gaming resort in Vigo County, Indiana.

US.- Churchill Downs’ Queen of Terre Haute casino in Vigo County, Indiana, has hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to launch construction work. The new gaming and entertainment resort on a 50-acre site at 4442 East Margaret Drive is scheduled to be finished in 18 months.

Churchill Downs plans to invest $250m in the Queen of Terre Haute. The facility will feature a 400,000-square-foot casino with 56,000 square feet of gaming space that includes 1,000 slots and 50 table games. There will also be a 125-room hotel. The project is expected to create 500 jobs and generate an annual economic impact of $190m.

Newly named general manager Mike Rich said: “This is going to be an amazing project for the city of Terre Haute and the entire Wabash Valley area. We’re bringing what is going to be a very unique offering from a tourism standpoint, a 10-floor hotel, over five restaurants.

“It’s going to be something very unique, something very upscale, and we’re excited to bring the offering to Terre Haute. I’m so excited to start a year and a half early to being that process partnering with the community, meeting with local legislators and local business leaders.”

In March, Terre Haute City Council approved Churchill Downs’ request to rezone nearly 50 acres to build the Queen of Terre Haute Resort in Vigo County, Indiana.

Caesars Racebook expands to Indiana

Caesars Entertainment has launched its mobile sports betting app in Indiana. The app is a partnership with the New York Racing Association (NYRA). Caesars owns both horse racing tracks in Indiana – Harrah’s Hoosier Park and the recently rebranded Horseshoe Indianapolis. Both are racinos that also offer casino gaming and sports wagering.

