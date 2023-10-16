Catawba Two Kings Casino in North Carolina faces delays

A dispute with the developer has forced a setback at the casino in Kings Mountain.

US.- The Catawba Nation is facing a dispute with developer Sky Boat Gaming that is delaying the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain project in North Carolina Catawba Nation chief Brian Harris has asked Sky Boat to withdraw its demand of a $125m payoff and accept a “fair exit deal” that allows the tribe to move forward with the $700m development.

According to WCNC, Harris said: “Sky Boat is holding hostage this casino resort project and all of the economic and quality-of-life benefits for our people and residents of the area.”

Harris added: “We need a fair deal so we can realise the full financial benefits of the project, create 2,600 permanent jobs and hundreds of construction jobs, and provide local governments and the state of North Carolina with tax revenue and other investments under our compact.”

In December, the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) sent Catawba and Sky Boat a violation notice saying their partnership lacked the proper management contracts. Sky Boat was tasked with securing trust land for the Catawba, but according to the release, the company secured adjoining non-trust land for itself and built a parking lot on it.

There has been a temporary casino in operation for two years on Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain. It has 1,000 gaming machines.