Casinos optimize profit with Dallmeier’s “CAT for Sic Bo”

Press release.- The proven “CAT” gaming analysis solution from German casino expert Dallmeier is now also available for Sic Bo, in addition to Baccarat and Black Jack. The video-based solution offers a whole range of analysis options with which casino operators can increase the “game pace”, combat fraud and gain valuable insights into the gaming action through real-time data collection.

Optimizing the gameplay at Sic Bo tables poses no small challenge to casino operators. These include potential cheating attempts, difficulties in tracking results and operations such as late bets. Above all, however, gaming managers benefit from collecting and analyzing data that can be used to increase the game pace and optimize the efficiency of tables and dealers.

“It´s all about the data”: Real-time Tracking of important data and processes

The information that can be used to optimize the gameplay at the Sic Bo table is manifold. For example, “CAT for Sic Bo” precisely records the game pace of each table – based on the times for placing the bets, game phase and payout – and thus makes the performances of tables and dealers comparable. Additional information such as which fields are the most popular, information about the value of the top chip for quick identification of “high-value” bets, or objective tracking of “late bets” and other events that regularly lead to discussions between players and casino complete the portfolio.

Data points from existing sources and centralized data evaluation

CAT for Sic Bo combines data points from existing Sic Bo consoles with CAT data captured by AI cameras above the table. In this way, data from all participating tables can be collected together and evaluated centrally. This can either be done via the Dallmeier SeMSy® casino software or the data is exported as a CSV file and can then also be evaluated by any other system.

Automated Business Intelligence for the Gaming Manager

This centralized capture and analysis of data provides gaming managers with insights that previously had to be laboriously collected manually by the PIT manager – or was not accessible at all – in a highly efficient and automated manner. This opens up a completely new field for gaming managers to optimize the profits of their Sic Bo tables: From a higher game-pace to the objective evaluation of dealer performance, support in the fight against fraud to the data-driven optimization of table layout, placement, minimum bet levels, monitoring of compliance rules or promos.

