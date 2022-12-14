Arizona is one of the most unique states in the US, with plenty of intriguing scenery. Many people are also moving to its capital, Phoenix, for a high quality of life at a reasonable price. And if you’re thinking about visiting or making the city your home, you’ll want to look at what’s available in the form of entertainment.

The Grand Canyon State is close to the likes of Nevada, where you’ll find plenty of gaming opportunities. But is that the case in Arizona? Let’s find out.

In this article, you’ll discover a selection of Phoenix casinos. We’ll also talk about your options close to the city.

Is Casino Gambling Legal in Arizona?

Casinos in Arizona are legal, but only when operated by tribal casinos; you won’t find commercial venues in the state. The good news, however, is that there are a lot of tribal casinos throughout Arizona – many of which are in or around Phoenix.

At these casinos, you can play multiple kinds of games. For example, you can participate in table games like poker. But that’s not all; you’ll find plenty of slot games in these venues as well.

To play at a casino in Arizona, you must be at least 21 years old. If you are, you will find that the venues here are a little more lowkey – making them perfect if you don’t want to be in the bright lights of Vegas.

Casinos in Phoenix

If you’re curious to discover the best casinos in Phoenix, you’re in the right place. The subsections below will show you the best of what the Arizonan capital has to offer.

Casino Arizona at Talking Stick Resort

Casino Arizona has two main casinos in the state, and one of those is around 25 minutes away from Downtown Phoenix. At the venue, you will find a wide selection of games that span multiple genres – including various slot games.

The casino also has numerous table games, such as Pai Gow and craps. That’s not all, either; you can also play ordinary poker round-the-clock and participate in different tournaments. If you’ve been aiming to test your poker skills against others, you’ll find this particularly appealing.

Casino Arizona at Talking Stick Resort also has a sportsbook where you can wager on multiple teams and leagues. You’ll find plenty of hotel rooms if you want to stay overnight.

Gila Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass

If you head into the suburbs of Phoenix, you’ll find the Wild Horse Pass casino – operated by Gila Resorts & Casinos. Like the previously-mentioned venue, it’s a combination of a casino hall and numerous hotel rooms.

Wild Horse Pass is recognized as one of the best casinos in Arizona, and you’ll find plenty of fun games to play here. Examples include roulette and blackjack; besides participating normally, you can also take part in jackpots with a significant potential payout.

If you want to place higher stakes than most people would, Wild Horse Pass gives you the option to do precisely that. Additionally, you can play on 30 different poker tables.

The casino is around 25 minutes from Downtown Phoenix by car.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Vee Quiva

Another Gila casino in the Phoenix area is Vee Quiva, which – like the one mentioned above – has multiple games available. You can choose from well over 1,000 slots, with a wide variety of titles and types available. In addition to that, you can choose whether you want to wager normal amounts or something higher.

If table games are more your jam, you can participate in a variety of different kinds here. Baccarat is one option, and craps is another possibility.

At the venue, you’ll also find six different restaurants to choose from. You can enjoy nachos, along with various other kinds of foods.

Like the other Gila casino mentioned so far, Vee Quiva is around 25 minutes from Downtown Phoenix by car. It’s also just over 20 minutes from Phoenix Airport.

Desert Diamond Casino – West Valley

In Glendale, you’ll find the West Valley casino operated by Desert Diamond Casino. The venue has multiple jackpots available, giving you a chance to win big if you get lucky. On its website, the casino claims to have a jackpot winner every five minutes.

At the West Valley casino, you’ll find over 1,400 slot machines to play. You can participate in multiple titles, each with its own rewards and charm. In addition to that, the casino has various electronic table games. And if you want to play with a live dealer, that is also a possibility.

If you want to enjoy some food and drink, the venue sells multiple craft beers. On top of that, you can also eat at a food court and a selection of different restaurants.

The casino is 20-25 minutes from Downtown Phoenix by car.

The Arena Poker Room

Before we move on and discuss casinos a little further afield, we’ll mention one more venue in the Phoenix area. The Arena Poker Room is operated by Talking Stick, and it’s where the Arizona State Poker Championship takes place. As you might have guessed, its main specialty is poker – so if you’re a fan, this is a great place to go.

At the poker room, you can participate in multiple variations of the game. No Limit Hold’em is one of those, and some of these are eligible for a jackpot.

Tournaments take place each week, as well as on the weekend. You’ll also find a selection of annual events here.

Casinos Near Phoenix

Now that we’ve spoken about some of the main casinos in Phoenix, let’s talk about your options further afield. In the subsections below, you’ll learn about the main casinos near the capital.

Casino Arizona

Casino Arizona is one of the most popular casinos in the state, and you’ll find multiple kinds of entertainment here. Arizona legalized sports betting in 2021, and you can bet on your favorite teams and leagues at the venue’s sportsbook.

In addition to sports wagering, you can also find plenty of slot games. The casino has more than 900 slots available, with all kinds of titles and brands available.

Casino Arizona also has a wide selection of table games that you can play, including roulette and blackjack. Poker is also available, and you’ll find more than one type at the casino.

The venue is an hour’s drive away from Downtown Phoenix.

Casino of the Sun

In Tucson, you’ll find the Casino of the Sun venue. The venue has been around since 1982, and it’s one of the most popular casinos outside of Phoenix. Its selection of drinks and food are pretty affordable, and you’ll also find these facilities open 24 hours a day.

As for the casino itself, you’ll find over 1,300 slot games here. There is a mixture of video slot titles and the standard ones that you’re probably used to seeing. The Casino of the Sun – also known as Casino Del Sol – also has poker if you’re interested in playing that.

Other games available at the casino include bingo and numerous kinds of blackjack – including Spanish 21. There’s also a high-limit room if you want to wager more.

Casino Del Sol is around 20 minutes away from the Downtown Tucson area.

Twin Arrows Navajo Casino & Resort

As we edge toward the end of our list of casinos in Phoenix and beyond, let’s travel to the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino & Resort. Here, you can find a sportsbook branded by Hard Rock – and you can bet on all your favorite American professional sports leagues. Other foreign leagues, such as the Premier League, are also available for betting on.

In the venue’s casino, you can join the Player’s Club to get access to exclusive deals and more. In addition to that, you can play around 1,100 slot games – and you’re also able to stake as high as $25.

The casino also offers blackjack, High Card Flush, and several other table games. To get here, you’ll need to drive around two-and–a-half hours north of Phoenix.

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, Sahaurita

Rounding off our list of Arizona casinos is another Desert Diamond casino – this time known as Sahuarita. You can play numerous slot games, and there are a multitude of jackpot options available when you do so. The casino also adds more slots to its collection in most months, meaning you’ll likely find something new each time you go.

Besides slot games, you can also play a selection of table games. Sports betting is also possible.

The casino is just outside Tucson, and you’ll need to drive south for around 25 minutes to find it.

Plenty of Casinos in Arizona, Especially Around Phoenix

As you can see from this list, there are plenty of casinos in Arizona to play your favorite games – regardless of whether you’re in Phoenix or somewhere else. The venues throughout the state are generally of a high quality, and you’ll find a wide selection of unique variations that you can enjoy participating in.

If you want to stay overnight at casinos in Arizona, you’ll find that many have hotel rooms alongside their casino offerings. You’ll also find a wide selection of food and drink options, helping you make the most of your stay.

When using the casinos in Arizona, you’ll also find that many of them have different kinds of entertainment for guests as well. So, you can make a weekend of everything – rather than just hanging out for the day.