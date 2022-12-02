Gambling in Kentucky is a little more complex than in many other US states. And while the state isn’t the first that many people think of when going for a casino game trip, knowing the laws here is a good idea.

While you won’t find too many casinos in Kentucky, there are a fair number that are close to the state. If you’re looking to learn more about gambling in Kentucky, you’re in the right place.

This article will show you whether gambling is legal in Kentucky – and if you are, which kinds are regulated. You’ll also find out which casinos are close to the state. Does all of that sound interesting? Great, let’s dive in.

Are Casinos Legal in Kentucky?

At the time of writing in November 2022, Kentucky does not allow casinos. In fact, the state has one of the strictest gambling laws in the US. Almost all kinds of wagering are not allowed, including sports betting and slot games.

If you want to bet in Kentucky, however, you can bet on horse racing. This particular event is huge in the state, and if you go to a racing track, you’ll be able to wager on the horse you think will win. But other than that, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Casinos in Louisville, Kentucky

Because gambling is illegal in Kentucky, you won’t find any casinos in Louisville.

Casinos in Paducah, Kentucky

Again, because Kentucky casinos are illegal, you will not find any venues in Paducah. However, the Kentucky Downs horse racing does take place in a similar part of the state as the city. As a result, you do have some opportunities to bet on horse racing.

If you’re looking for a Kentucky Downs casino, the best thing you’ll get is the Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs. Here, you’ll find thousands of games to play – all of which have different themes. You can also watch the horse racing live and place money on your favorite horses.

Besides the gaming hall at Kentucky Downs, Mint Gaming has a selection of other venues in the state. You’ll find one close by at Bowling Green, plus The Mint Gaming Hall in Cumberland.

Are Online Casinos Legal in Kentucky?

Considering that online casinos aren’t allowed in Kentucky, you might be wondering whether the online space tells a different story. But again, the answer is no.

If you want to play casino games, you’ll need to go to a different state to do so. The same goes for online casinos, while sports betting is also a no-go in Kentucky.

Like land-based gambling, the only form of online gambling that is allowed is betting on horse racing. You can wager on the Kentucky Downs without needing to go to a gaming hall if you don’t want to.

Casinos Close to Kentucky

While most gambling in Kentucky is illegal, don’t worry. Some of the states that it borders permit gambling, and you will find plenty of casinos offering all kinds of different games.

Both Ohio and Indiana border Kentucky, and you can easily get to the main casinos in the state. The subsections below will show you some of the best options.

The BOOK at Caesars, Southern Indiana

Caesars is one of the largest hospitality brands in the US, and many of its hotels also have casinos. But if the bright lights of Vegas don’t interest you, you can find some more lowkey spots – such as The BOOK at Caesars Southern Indiana.

The casino has been here since December 2019; prior to that, it was a riverboat. Locals still refer to the new casino as The Boat, and if you ask for that, you’re likely to be understood.

At this casino, you can play all kinds of casino games. You will find a wide selection of slot games, and poker is also available. The BOOK at Caesars Southern Indiana has several promotions, too, such as jackpots.

The casino also has a wide selection of table games besides poker, such as blackjack, craps, and roulette.

Hollywood Casino & Hotel Lawrenceburg

While you can’t gamble in Kentucky for the most part, you don’t have to travel far from the border to do so legally. Hollywood Casino & Hotel Lawrenceburg is one prime example; the venue is situated close to the Ohio River, which divides Indiana and the Bluegrass State.

Hollywood Hotel & Casino Lawrenceburg has a wide selection of casino games available, and you’ll likely find something that meets your needs. The casino has a poker room, along with numerous slots and table games. You can play with live dealers, and you’ll also find electronic tables at the venue.

If sports betting interests you more, you can also wager on sporting events at the casino via the Barstool Sportsbook. You can stay overnight if you book a room, and you’ll also find other forms of entertainment – along with food and drink facilities.

Belterra Casino Resort

Another casino close to the border with Kentucky is Belterra Casino Resort. It’s located in Florence, a small township with just under 50 people living there. The venue is around an hour from Louisville by car, making it an easy day trip if you live in Kentucky’s largest city.

Belterra Casino Resort has a FanDuel sportsbook – but if sports betting isn’t your thing, you can also enjoy plenty of other casino games. For example, the casino allows you to participate in a wide range of table games – such as Texas Hold’em and roulette. You will also find a significant number of blackjack variations here if that’s what you’re into.

At Belterra Casino Resort, you can also enjoy numerous slot games. Moreover, you’ll find a social casino here.

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

If you find yourself further in from the Kentucky border within Indiana, you can visit Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. The venue is northeast of Indianapolis, and it’s particularly popular with horse racing fans.

At this casino, you can play Mississippi Stud, roulette, poker, and various other table games. On top of that, you have the ability to try various slot games – with numerous themes available.

The venue also has several events throughout the year, so – if you want to try something other than solely casino games – this might be a useful place to stay for a few days.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

If you’d rather head over to Ohio, you can always try out the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati. The city itself is located just across the water from Ohio, and part of the Greater Cincinnati area is in Kentucky. Moreover, the main airport in this region – Cincinnati/Northern Int’l Airport – is actually in the Bluegrass State.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is in the city center, and you shouldn’t have too many issues finding it. Once you’re here, you can enjoy numerous table games and slots. There is also a smoking patio with live gaming.

The Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati has well over 1,000 slot games available. Besides all the gaming, you’ll find a bar at the casino – plus numerous other kinds of entertainment.

Belterra Park Cincinnati

Another casino close to Kentucky is Belterra Park, which – like the Hard Rock Casino – is also located in Cincinnati. The casino is close to the downtown area, making it easy if you’re on your way in or out of the city.

Belterra Park Cincinnati is the sister casino of the Belterra Casino Resort, which we mentioned earlier in this article. At the time of writing, in November 2022, the casino is set to soon have a FanDuel sportsbook here.

Belterra Park Cincinnati offers numerous kinds of horse racing, along with a lottery and a wide selection of slot games.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

If you venture a little further into Ohio, you’ll find Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway. The venue is around an hour north of Cincinnati by car, and it’s located in the city of Dayton.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the main thing on offer here is horse racing. You can wager on all kinds of events, along with watching events at the raceway. But that’s not all; the casino also has a sportsbook that is branded by Barstool Sports.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway also has a wide selection of bars serving numerous alcoholic beverages. On top of that, you will be able to enjoy numerous kinds of food at one of the restaurants here.

Plenty of Casinos Close to Kentucky

While gambling in Kentucky is by and large illegal, you don’t have to travel too far to find places where it is allowed. The casinos on this list are within easy reach of the state, though you will need a car to get to them from the Bluegrass State.

The casinos we’ve listed will allow you to play all kinds of games, regardless of whether you’re into standard casino games or sports betting is more of your thing instead. You can also enjoy other kinds of entertainment, such as live shows.

You’ll also find numerous forms of drinks available, in addition to various types of food. Just make sure that you’re of the legal gambling age when you visit one of these venues.