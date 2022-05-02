Maria Di Mitrio, Casinobud: “We want the experience to be as open and inclusive as possible”

Maria Di Mitrio, Chief Product Officer at Casinobud, talks about players’ reception and other highlights since the company introduced a unique social casino concept, Betpool.

Interview.- In 2020, Casinobud welcomed players to “the first online casino where you can play together,” showcasing the social gaming feature, Betpool, developed by their partner The Mill Adventure (TMA). Betpool powers Casinobud’s first-of-its-kind “Play Together” mode that allows players to play casino games together in group sessions, pool their money to aim for collaborative wins, and stream their content on the popular live-streaming platform Twitch.

More than a year after Casinobud debuted and successfully made its way to multiple European jurisdictions, Maria Di Mitrio, Chief Product Officer at Casinobud, talks about players’ reception and other highlights since they introduced this unique “social casino concept.”

How did players respond to Casinobud and its unique Play Together mode?

Casino streamers on Twitch were the first ones who got excited about the new concept and tried it. They were thrilled that, finally, they could engage even more with their followers; by sharing their session link in just one click, their followers could take part in the action and share winnings with their favourite streamers.

The streamers’ positive experiences played a key role in getting more people to try this new feature at the beginning of our journey.

The increase in participants in groups as time passed together with an increase in groups being created is the obvious proof that such a feature is something customers are enjoying. We now have had groups with just over a thousand participants!

Considering that the idea was relatively new, were there any challenges when you introduced the feature?

Yes, one of the biggest challenges we had was related to how the ‘shared wallet’ functions. The system automatically takes care of splitting the winnings based on the initial percentage contribution, so this is one of the main assurances for our players when it comes to securing their funds.

The second challenge was how best to educate the customer along the journey and how it works. We provide simple step by step information for players at all points of the flow, from creating a new group as captain of the team to joining a session.

Which particular aspects of Play Together made players favour Casinobud over other similar features?

What makes this feature unique is that we want the experience to be as open and inclusive as possible. You don’t need to be a streamer necessarily to be the captain of a team. Anyone can create a Play Together session and enjoy the gaming experience with their friends or anyone from our Casinobud community. Also, even without using the live streaming option, the experience is still engaging and entertaining thanks to the automated feeds that keep everyone informed about the gaming session.

How was the experience collaborating with The Mill Adventure on this feature?

We have had a very positive experience in this collaboration with The Mill Adventure. Working with their talented team and hosting Casinobud on a stable, flexible framework is the cherry on top of introducing our social casino concept.