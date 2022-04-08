The Mill Adventure enters the Dutch online gambling market with new certification

Operators will have access to an expansive library of content from leading game studios.

Mill Adventure’s platform has been certified in the Dutch online gambling market.

Press release.- The Mill Adventure (TMA) enters the recently-regulated Dutch gaming market after securing the required certification for its proprietary gaming platform.

Licensed and aspiring operators in the Netherlands can now leverage TMA’s full-service platform which features tools including casino management, tournaments, automated withdrawals, fraud and risk management, CRM and promotions, business intelligence, player management, and more.

Operators will have access to an expansive library of content from leading game studios, such as slots, table games, live casino, virtuals, and sportsbook. TMA’s platform is designed to optimize efficiency and cut down operational resources by automating manual processes such as casino management through their AIpowered SmartLobbies.

Serverless and event-based, the platform is built to scale with a brand as needed, provides operators with high-quality data and performance, and accelerates innovation — all while saving on costs.

Robert Bowell, Director of Technical Operations at The Mill Adventure, shares: “Being amongst the first companies to secure the certification of its gaming platform for the newly established Dutch gambling market shows our commitment to entering new, profitable markets.

“Our team takes pride in our platform being quick to adapt to the requirements of new jurisdictions. This market offers great potential and we’re excited to help operators bring rewarding and meaningful gaming experiences to their players.”

