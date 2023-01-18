Digitain opens a new office in Romania

The opening of the Bucharest office is part of Digitain’s ongoing expansion strategy, and the first one of the multiple offices the company is planning to open around the world.

Press release.- Digitain, a leading sportsbook and casino platform provider, is excited to announce the opening of its newest branch in Bucharest, Romania.

Located in the heart of the city, the new office will allow Digitain to provide better service to its growing client base in the region and further expand its presence in the European market.

“We are thrilled to open a new branch in Bucharest,” said Digitain Founder Mr. Vardanyan.” Romania is a dynamic and growing market, and we believe that this new office will allow us to better meet the needs of our clients and partners in the European market.”

The Bucharest office will accommodate a team of experienced professionals who will work closely with clients to provide top-quality services and support.

“At Digitain, we are committed to delivering the best possible experience for our clients,” Mr. Vardanyan added. “We believe that the opening of our new Bucharest office will help us to achieve this goal, and we look forward to building strong relationships with our clients in Europe.”

“We are always looking for opportunities to grow and improve, and the opening of our new Bucharest office is a testament to this commitment,” added Mr. Vardanyan.