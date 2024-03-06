CasaBlanca Resort & Casino unveils $6m renovation plan

The resort and casino is located in Mesquite, Nevada.

US.- CasaBlanca Resort & Casino in Mesquite, Nevada, has announced a $6m renovation project. The project will add to the resort’s gaming floor and introduce a new showroom and modern amenities. Work is expected to start in May for completion by autumn.

There will be more than 200 new slot machines, a new sports bar and the Center Bar will be doubled in size.

Justin Moore, CEO of Mesquite Gaming, said: “This substantial investment being made by our new ownership group will have a transformational impact on the casino and showroom, elevating the Casablanca Resort experience for all guests. Every dollar will go into making this already successful resort more welcoming and enjoyable for our customers.”

