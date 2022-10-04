CANJ joins Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign

Atlantic City casinos are holding new events and promotions for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

US.- The Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) is joining Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with events and activities to raise funds to support research and prevention efforts.

Mark Giannantonio, recently appointed president of the CANJ, said: “It always makes me proud to see our city come together, united toward a common cause. Unfortunately, so many of us have been affected by cancer, whether through our own diagnosis or that of a loved one.

“This cause is personal for so many of us and Atlantic City casinos are honoured to join forces once again with local and national cancer prevention organisations to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research and screening.”

Activities include Bally’s Atlantic City’s second annual “Pink Your Drink” campaign, with pink speciality cocktails and desserts and a percentage of the earnings going to breast cancer research. Borgata Hotel and Casino Atlantic City will be participating in the awareness campaign by illuminating the 32nd floor of The Water Club in pink.

Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City Resorts, Tropicana, Caesars, and Harrah’s Resort, will also “go pink” with pink lights on each property’s exterior. Golden Nugget, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Ocean Resort Casino and Resorts Casino Hotel will be participating in with events and, again, pink beverages.

New Jersey gambling revenue up 10% year-on-year in August

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for August. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $470.6m, up 6.7 per cent compared to August 2021’s $427.7m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $274m, up 4.4 per cent compared to $262.4m in August 2021. The year-to-date total casino win stands at $1.88bn, up 14.1 per cent compared to $1.65bn at the same point last year.