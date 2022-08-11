Casino Association of New Jersey names Mark Giannantonio as president

The Casino Association of New Jersey advocates for the Atlantic City casino industry.

Mark Giannantonio is the president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

US.- The Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) has named its new president following the departure of Joe Lupo. It’s appointed Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

Giannantonio is a widely respected Atlantic City gaming executive with more than 35 years of experience in the industry. He’s led Resorts Casino Hotel since 2012 and previously held other executive positions within the casino industry, including as president and CEO of Tropicana Atlantic City.

He serves as the chair of the Advisory Board of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) at the School of Business at Stockton University and is on the board of the Atlantic City Police Foundation. He also serves on the steering committee at the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

Giannantonio said: “I am honored to succeed Joe Lupo as the next president of the Casino Association of New Jersey. Joe has been a tremendous leader of this organization, and a tireless advocate for Atlantic City.

“I have deep roots in this community, and I am ready to work together with the city and the state to continue to advance Atlantic City and elevate its status as a leading entertainment hub and destination resort.”

Lupo left the position after being appointed to lead the iconic Mirage Hotel & Casino. He will take up that role when the deal between Hard Rock and MGM Resorts is approved by the Nevada’s gambling regulators. Lupo is the current president of Hard Rock’s Atlantic City casino.

He said: “Mark is a lifelong Atlantic County resident who cares deeply about this city and community, and I am confident he will be a great voice for the industry moving forward.”

CANJ advocates for the Atlantic City casino industry by supporting legislation and initiatives that advance the ongoing revitalisation of Atlantic City. Members include Atlantic City properties such as Bally’s Atlantic City, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Caesars Atlantic City, Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel and Tropicana Atlantic City.

See also: New Jersey gambling revenue totals $401.5m in June