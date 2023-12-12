California’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon to host groundbreaking

The $600m venue will include a 166,500-square-foot gaming floor.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon in Kern County, California, is to break ground on December 14. The Tejon Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, first announced the project in 2019.

The $600m venue will include a 166,500-square-foot gaming floor, a 400-room, 11-storey hotel, convention space, an event centre and a restaurant. In 2022, the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs agreed to place 320 acres of land near the junction of Highway 99 and 166 into Federal Trust to allow the state to enter into a Class III gaming compact with the Tejon Tribe and its partner Hard Rock International to move forward.

In September, the California State Senate passed a bill ratifying a gaming compact between the state and the Tejon Indian Tribe.

Red Hawk Resort and Casino plans expansion

The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians of California plans to add an event centre to Red Hawk Resort and Casino in California. The venue has already been undergoing an expansion, including the addition of a 156-room hotel and an entertainment complex.