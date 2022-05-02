California’s Fantasy Springs Resort Casino to host job fair

The Californian casino is looking to fill a variety of positions, including table games and floor supervisors.

US.- The Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, in Indio, California, will host a job fair tomorrow (May 4) as it looks to hire more than 70 team members. The fair will take place at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino from 2pm to 6pm.

The casino is seeking to fill a variety of positions. It needs table games/floor supervisors, cage cashiers, main banker, engineering, public safety and restaurant server, restaurant manager, beverage bartenders, cook, and more. Casino managers will be conducting interviews and hiring the candidates on the spot.

Casino Morongo in California opens new poker and bingo rooms

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa has opened its new bingo and poker rooms. The new rooms were added as part of an expansion and renovation of the southern California venue that started in 2020 and has given Morongo one of the largest casino floors on the West Coast. The project also included a remodel of Morongo’s 310 suites and guest rooms.

The Casino Morongo poker room is located beside the 27-story Morongo Casino Resort and features 20 tables for daily play and tournaments, automatic shufflers on every table and game-side dining options. The refurbished poker room offers Texas Hold’em or Omaha games and will air the biggest sports games on six wall-mounted high-definition 65-inch TVs.

