California’s Jamul Casino announces new hotel expansion

US.- The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a subsidiary of the Jamul Indian Village (JIV) Tribe, has announced the expansion of Jamul Casino with a new luxury hotel. The 16-story boutique hotel will offer 200 rooms, including 52 suites.

It will be accompanied by a six-story parking structure with 350 parking spaces. Casino guests will directly access the hotel through a climate-controlled, enclosed pedestrian sky bridge. The hotel lobby will be home to an approximately 4,800-square-foot restaurant with views of the surrounding area.

The hotel will also offer retail space, meeting and banquet facilities, a spa and salon with an outdoor deck, a fitness centre and an 11,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck including a jetted hot tub, cabanas and a rooftop bar.

President and general manager of Jamul Casino Mary Cheeks said: “The hotel will allow Jamul Casino to build on its success in Southern California’s highly competitive gaming market. Our guests have overwhelmingly cited a hotel as their most-desired new development. The hotel, rooftop pool deck and lounge, and other new amenities will offer our guests a new set of experiences as a luxurious retreat in the beautiful Jamul landscape.”

Jamul Casino opened in October 2016. Significant investments since include the addition of The Rooftop event venue, a new Poker Room and major renovations to the High Limit Rooms and the Jamul Marketplace food court. In March of this year, the JIVDC closed on a $515m loan to refinance existing debt and fund hotel construction.

Erica M. Pinto, chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village and chairwoman of the JIVDC Board, said: “In only a few short years since opening, I’m proud that we can capitalize on our success in operating the Jamul Casino with the development of a luxury hotel. The hotel will allow us to effectively expand our footprint in the market while increasing funding for fire protection to serve all of San Diego County as well as provide 125 new permanent jobs and 1,000 construction jobs. The economic impact of the hotel will have far-reaching and long-term positive effects on our Tribal nation, state, and local economy.”

