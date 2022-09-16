Caliente.mx portfolio is warming up with FBMDS’ games

FBMDS will have weekly launches at Caliente.mx and it will offer its players different gaming experiences to try.

Press release.- Caliente.mx is raising its portfolio temperature with FBMDS’ games. Now, the players of the biggest operators in Mexico can enjoy the innovative, localized and personalized iGaming content developed by FBMDS anywhere and anytime. In the following months, FBMDS will have weekly launches at Caliente.mx and it will offer its players different gaming experiences to try.

FBMDS consolidates its status as a key player in the LATAM iGaming market by closing the deal with Caliente.mx. Over the years, FBM and Caliente.mx have had a strong relationship established in the land-based universe and are now extending their partnership to the digital segment with FBMDS. This new step will allow Mexican online casino fans to take their gaming sessions in the FBM favourite games from the casino floors to everywhere they want.

For Roberto Regianini, CEO at FBM Digital Systems, “The deal with Caliente.mx is a massive step for FBMDS as we get the opportunity to showcase FBMDS’ games to the vast audience of this top operator of the Mexican market. Caliente.mx already knows what to expect from FBMDS, and we are sure that our portfolio of games will bring the innovative, reliable and customized gaming sessions their players expect to get”, completes Roberto Regianini.

For Nimrod Dvir, head of gaming at Caliente.mx “The FBMDS slots and video bingo games are well known on the Mexican Land-based casinos floors and this is a great addition to our exclusive game’s portfolio. We will add all the most popular titles from FBM with specials promotions exclusive to Caliente.mx”, refers Nimrod Dvir.

More than 60 FBMDS online casino games ready to explore

FBMDS gets one more quality stamp by entering Caliente’s online casino. The Mexican operator trusts the innovative portfolio of more than 60 FBMDS games to bring new emotions to its players, in a strategic plan that contains several weekly launches with five games.

Now FBMDS has 15 slots available in Caliente.mx, including the FBM Easy$Money Link and the Mythic Link packs. These slots will be followed by the famous FBMDS video bingos that attract so many different players in the LATAM region.

Caliente.mx is the first choice of Mexican online sportsbook & casino players as it provides a complete entertainment offer covering all types of sports betting, slots, video bingos, table games and live online casino games. Additionally, Caliente.mx has regular bonuses and promotional campaigns ready to reward those who want to responsibly enjoy a huge offer of online casino products.

After 20 years of conquering the land-based universe, FBM decided to take a new step in the online universe. FBMDS is a brand that combines the latest technologies with proven know-how, bringing an engaging product portfolio to provide memorable experiences online. To know more about FBMDS, please access www.fbmds.com.

See also: FBMDS enters Peru after integrating its gaming content with Olimpo.bet