Caesars Virginia starts accepting reservations

The 587,000-square-foot casino resort is set to open on December 12.

US.- Caesars Virginia has started accepting reservations ahead of its opening on December 12. Guests can begin booking their stays at the resort, which is owned by Caesars Entertainment and venture partners EBCI Holdings and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The earliest check-in date available is December 13.

The 587,000-square-foot casino resort features over 90,000 square feet of gaming space with nearly 1,500 slots, 79 table games, 48 electronic table games, a poker room and a sportsbook. The venue also has a 320-room hotel tower, and 50,000 square feet of meeting and convention space with a live entertainment venue, spa, pool and restaurants.

Construction began in August 2022 and a temporary Danville Casino opened in May 2023. The temporary 40,000-square-foot venue is to operate until the launch of the permanent venue. Meanwhile, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol in Virginia has opened.

Virginia reports $57m in casino revenue for October

The Virginia Lottery has reported that Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia generated gaming revenue of $57m in October. Slot revenue for the month reached $42.3m, while table games revenue was $14.7m.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $25.4m in revenue, $17.7m from its 1,419 slots and $7.7m from 85 table games. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $13.4m: $11.1m from 898 slots and $2.2m from 29 table games. Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville reported $18.2m in adjusted gross gaming revenue, $13.4m from 826 slot machines and $4.8m from 36 table games.