Caesars Sportsbook opens registration in Kentucky

Retail locations will start taking bets on September 7 and online applications will start taking wagers on September 28.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced that its sports wagering app, Caesars Sportsbook, is available for download and pre-registration in Kentucky, ahead of the launch of sports betting in the state. It will run a deposit offer between September 7 and September 27.

The company will also open a retail sportsbook at Red Mile Gaming & Racing in Lexington. Retail locations in Kentucky will start taking bets on September 7 and online applications on September 28.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “Launching Caesars Sportsbook for pre-registration in Kentucky is an exciting step as we prepare to bring customers in the Commonwealth a sports wagering experience that treats them like royalty this fall. Whether in-person at our conveniently located sportsbook at Red Mile Gaming & Racing in Lexington that will take its first bets on September 7, or on mobile devices anywhere in the state from Pikeville to Paducah, Caesars Sportsbook will allow fans to engage with their favorite sports and teams through an array of wagering options.”

BetMGM has also opened account registrations in Kentucky ahead of the online market launch on September 28. It has a market access deal with Revolutionary Racing Kentucky. The companies will open a 5,200-square-foot retail BetMGM Sportsbook at Sandy’s Racing & Gaming.

Last week, Kentucky’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC) has released a wagering catalogue listing the sports that will be available for wagering in Kentucky. The catalogue was approved by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) executive director Jamie Eads.