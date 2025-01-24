Weekend Conversation Corner – January, 24

Welcome to the newest instalment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, where we delve into the week’s top headlines that have captured the global spotlight. As we break down the flurry of events into a streamlined summary, we will highlight the key stories that have impacted the narrative, shaped policies, and sparked conversations. Join us as we cut through the clutter and provide a concise overview of the week’s significant developments, keeping you informed on what truly counts in today’s ever-changing world.

Senator Joseph Addabbo is pushing for the legalization of online poker and casino games in New York through SB 2614. The bill would allow licensed operators to offer various games, including table games, slot games, peer-to-peer poker, and live dealer games conducted in New York. Operators would have to pay a one-time license fee of $2m, while independent contractors with a mobile gaming platform would pay $10m. The bill also includes a 33.5 per cent tax on gross gaming revenue and a $2,500 annual limit on credit card funding. If an account holder exceeds $2,500 in deposits, wagering would be suspended until additional disclosures about problem gambling resources are provided. The bill is similar to one proposed by Addabbo last year, which did not progress.

The Dutch gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), utilized player data to uncover new indicators of problem gambling, such as session duration and playing at night. These findings will be used to enhance problem gambling prevention and treatment strategies. The KSA’s study revealed that casino gaming is more prevalent at night compared to sports betting. Additionally, the regulator introduced a new fines policy for gambling operators in the Netherlands, with fines ranging from €500 to €2m based on the severity of the violation. The policy aims to provide more clarity on financial penalties imposed by the regulator. The KSA continues to monitor and enforce regulations to ensure compliance within the gambling industry.

Summary: Massachusetts Senator John F. Keenan has introduced SD 1657, a bill proposing to increase the state’s sports betting tax rate from 20 to 51 per cent and ban in-play betting. The bill also includes maximum wagering limits, affordability checks, a ban on sports betting ads during televised events, and restrictions on bonuses. These measures align with the SAFE Bet Act introduced by Rep. Paul Tonko and Sen. Richard Blumenthal. The proposed changes aim to address economic, health, and social harms caused by sports betting.

The British Gambling Commission is increasing monitoring after discovering licensed online casino games on unlicensed websites accessible to British consumers illegally. CEO Andrew Rhodes addressed the issue at the IAGA Webinar and issued a warning notice. The commission found third-party resellers distributing games to the illegal market, potentially risking licensees’ own licenses. They urged operators to review their practices and ensure partners are not involved in illegal gambling activities. The unregulated markets pose risks to vulnerable customers and lack necessary safeguards. The commission advised operators to actively monitor relationships, report suspicious activity, and collaborate to protect consumers. They may conduct test purchasing and urge reporting of any illegal activity. Operators are encouraged to engage with the commission to address and prevent such activities promptly.

In a speech during the IAGA webinar, UK Gambling Commission CEO Andrew Rhodes announced plans to investigate illegal football betting more closely. Rhodes emphasized the need to disrupt illegal activity and prevent its ability to operate at scale. The regulator will continue test purchasing to detect businesses working with unlicensed gambling operators. Rhodes also highlighted the challenge of inflation for gambling operators, noting that the industry may face economic challenges as costs rise. Additionally, the growth of society lottery sales and the upcoming implementation of the gambling levy in April were discussed. The levy aims to collect £100m to fund research, education, and treatment, with the Betting and Gaming Council calling for greater clarity on the rate operators will be charged.