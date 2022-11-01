Caesars Racebook launches on Android and desktop

The app is live in Kentucky, Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Oregon, Montana, and North Dakota.

US.- Caesars Entertainment and NYRA Bets, the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, have announced that Caesars Racebook, is now available on Android and desktop. The app is available in Kentucky, Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Oregon, Montana and North Dakota ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

The platform offers pari-mutuel wagering and horseracing content from more than 250 tracks nationwide. In addition to the upcoming Breeders’ Cup races at Keeneland, the wagering menu includes Aqueduct, Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course, Gulfstream Park, Del Mar, and Santa Anita, as well as Caesars-operated tracks Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Harrah’s Philadelphia, and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs.

Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer of Caesars Digital, said: “Expanding Caesars Racebook’s access to Android users and desktop is key for the platform’s continued growth. We’re excited to offer even more customers a horse racing wagering experience that treats them like royalty, no matter what type of device they prefer, thanks to the integration with our industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program.”

Caesars Racebook plans to launch in other US states, pending regulatory approvals. The firm plans to provide players with all the additional benefits of NYRA Bets, including race replays, handicapping insights, and more.

In July, Caesars Racebook launched in Kentucky. It launched in Ohio and Florida in June, then in Indiana, and in Montana and Oregon.

Horseshoe Lake Charles casino resort to reopen on December 12

Caesars Entertainment has announced the opening of its newest resort, the Horseshoe Lake Charles, in Louisiana, for December 12. The former Isle of Capri Lake Charles will open in a new, land-based venue after being closed for more than two years due to the pandemic and damage from Hurricane Laura.

The new 60,000-square-foot property will bring the Horseshoe brand to southwest Louisiana. Caesars promises “the ultimate gambling experience for guests, including new rooms, unmatched restaurants and a variety of entertainment.”

The property features nearly 1,000 slot machines and table games, as well as a WSOP Poker Room, a Caesars Sportsbook and 253 hotel rooms inspired by local scenery. There will be a wide range of food and beverage outlets, with Gordon Ramsay Steak to open in mid-2023.