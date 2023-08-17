Caesars Racebook launches in New York

The horseracing betting app is now live in the Empire State.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced that its horseracing betting app, Caesars Racebook, is now live in New York State. The app offers pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing from more than 300 tracks around the world.

Caesars Racebook has launched in sixteen states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Ohio.

Dan Shapiro, senior vice president, and chief development officer at Caesars Digital, said: “Building on the popularity of our Caesars Sportsbook app, we are thrilled to launch Caesars Racebook in New York during the heart of the Saratoga race meet. Caesars has a deep-rooted commitment to horse racing, and we couldn’t have a better partner to bring a premier horse racing mobile wagering experience to racing fans.”

Caesars Racebook is powered by NYRA Bets and is available in New York on iOS, Android and desktop.

Tony Allevato, president of NYRA Bets, said: “This is an important expansion of the partnership between NYRA Bets and Caesars Racebook that will contribute to the success of horse racing in New York State now and in the future,” said

See also: Caesars Palace launches online casino app