Caesars Palace launches online casino app

Customers will have access to player rewards, exclusive games, and promotions.

The app has launched in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia and Ontario.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has launched Caesars Palace Online Casino, an online casino app and desktop platform, in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and Ontario. The app ties online gaming to Caesars’ customer loyalty programme, Caesars Rewards. Credits.

Matt Sunderland, senior vice president, and head of igaming at Caesars Digital, said: “Players in North America deserve an online casino-first experience that treats them like royalty and that’s what we’ve brought to market with Caesars Palace Online Casino.

“With Caesars’ unrivaled brands, IP, talent, and casino destinations, we can offer our players a true omnichannel gaming experience. Our newly developed Caesars online gaming platform and bonus engine perfectly tie online casino play and rewards to the world-class experiences that players can only enjoy at our many Caesars destinations nationwide.”

Caesars Entertainment revenue rises 2% in Q2 2023

Caesars Entertainment reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30. The company reported revenue of $2.9bn, up 2 per cent compared to the same period last year. During the three-month period, the company also recorded a net income of $920m compared to a net loss of $123m the prior year. H1 net revenue totals $5.7bn.

EBITDA for Q2 was $1bn, up from $978m for the comparable prior-year period; and Same-store Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the Caesars Digital segment, was $996m versus $1bn in Q2 2022.