Caesars Racebook launches in Illinois

The app is live in 21 states.

US.- Caesars Entertainment’s horseracing betting app, Caesars Racebook, has launched in Illinois. The app offers pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing from more than 300 tracks around the world.

Caesars Racebook has launched in 21 US states, including New York, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. It’s a collaboration between Caesars Entertainment and the New York Horse Racing Association (NYRA). Players in Illinois already had access to the NYRA’s pari-mutuel wagering services.

Other online racebooks accepting entries from bettors in Illinois are 1/ST Racing, AmWager, DRF Horse Racing, FanDuel Racing, TVG and Twinspires.

NYRA secures approval to renovate Belmont Park

Last year, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) secured approval from the New York State Senate and Assembly to build a new thoroughbred racing development at Belmont Park. New York State’s recently approved FY 2024 budget includes authorisation for the NYRA to use a $455m loan to renovate the racetrack.

The existing grandstand and clubhouse are to be replaced with a new building to reflect the evolution of racing and wagering since the site was last renovated in 1968. The project is estimated to generate $1bn in construction-related economic impact and create 3,700 construction-related jobs.