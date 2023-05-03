Caesars announces $100m plans for Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas

The new tower will be completed by late 2023, with the pedestrian bridge to follow in early 2024.

Caesars Entertainment plans to rename the tower and integrate it into Paris Las Vegas.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced plans to renovate the Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas and integrate it into Paris Las Vegas with a new name. The Versailles Tower will feature a new exterior and interior.

The company will invest over $100m to transform the tower into a hotel with 756 redesigned guestrooms and a pedestrian bridge connecting it to the Paris Las Vegas resort. Caesars Entertainment offers more than 23,000 rooms in Las Vegas, and it says the renovated tower will showcase some of it the best across its nine resorts.

Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, said: “We know our guests, especially our Caesars Rewards members, love Paris Las Vegas. Over the past year we’ve made significant enhancements to elevate the destination, bringing new concepts like Vanderpump à Paris, Nobu, The Bedford by Martha Stewart and most recently, a completely renovated sportsbook.”

McBurney said the addition of the Versailles Tower will make Paris one of the largest resorts in the heart of The Strip: “The interior and exterior will be completely reimagined and transformed into some of the best rooms in Las Vegas. When it opens this fall, our guests will have easy access to the incredible restaurants and gaming options they have grown to love at Paris Las Vegas.”

The Versailles Tower will feature some of the largest standard rooms on The Strip, starting at 436 square feet. Select guest rooms will have 55-square-foot balconies with views of The Strip. The new rooms are slated for completion in late 2023 with the pedestrian bridge to follow in early 2024.

