Butler National promotes Christopher Reedy to president and CEO

Christopher J. Reedy steps up from his current position as COO.

US.- Butler National Corporation, a provider of management services in the gaming industry and special mission aircraft modifications, has announced the promotion of Christopher J. Reedy from his current position as chief operating officer to president and chief executive officer.

Reedy has worked at Butler National for over two decades. Combining legal and engineering expertise, he has built a record of achievement in both the gaming and aviation segments. He joined the company in November 2000, and he held multiple roles. He served as secretary starting in 2005 and was appointed COO earlier this year.

R. Warren Wagoner, chairman of the Butler National board of directors, said: “I believe that Chris Reedy is the right person to lead the company through a period of change. His proven, complementary experience and skills in both aviation and gaming establish him as the perfect fit for the role of Butler National President and CEO.

“I am confident that Mr. Reedy will leverage his twenty-plus years of Butler National experience to lead the Company in the best interest of shareholders and as a valuable resource for the Corporation.”

Butler National has relocated its headquarters at the New Century Airport. Situated approximately four miles from the previous Olathe location, the new offices are located at One Aero Plaza, New Century, Kansas.

Reedy added: “Moving our company headquarters to a new, expanded Airport facility brings several efficiencies. It allows our leadership to be on-site at a modification facility and creates a central hub for engineers, sales and avionics operations. The facility also offers a professional location to meet with customers and expand operations.”

Last year, the Kansas Lottery approved Butler National Casino’s sports betting contract. The group, which manages Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City, can run three lottery wagering platforms approved by the state and sports betting operations at Boot Hill Casino. During the five-year contract, a 10 per cent statutory revenue share will be paid to the state.