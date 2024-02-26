Bundesliga International and Sportradar announce long-term extension of exclusive partnership

The Bundesliga extends its global partnership with Sportradar for six years, granting data and audiovisual rights, co-developing new products, and continuing their fight against match-fixing.

Press release.- Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, and Sportradar have today (February 26) announced the extension and expansion of their global partnership for an additional six years, through to the end of the 2031-2032 season.

Throughout the extended agreement, the two parties will collaborate on bringing to market innovative data and audiovisual products that enhance the offering for fans around the world.

The current partnership was scheduled to conclude at the end of the 2025-2026 season. However, with this early renewal, Sportradar receives the rights to:

Sublicence video content from Germany’s top two divisions to its global network of sportsbook clients;

Collect and exclusively distribute live match data for betting purposes, collaborating with Bundesliga and its stakeholders on an aligned approach for media data (from the start of the 2025-26 season);

Provide betting and streaming rights for all matches in the WOW Virtual Bundesliga, the DFL’s esports offering;

Expand the product and enhance the scope of Sportradar’s Virtual Sports Bundesliga, the company’s one-of-a-kind interactive gaming experience;

Further combat match-fixing, with the inclusion of education and prevention services, in addition to the existing bet monitoring through Sportradar’s Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), reinforcing both partners’ commitment to integrity.

This extended agreement continues Sportradar’s status as the official provider of betting and streaming rights for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 (outside of the DACH region) and includes other DFL properties such as the German Supercup and each season’s relegation playoff matches.

It also enhances Sportradar’s position to collect and distribute official data.

As two leaders in the advancement of sports technology, innovation is a key pillar of the partnership. Both parties are committed to developing exciting new products and services to engage the market and create immersive experiences for sports fans across the globe.

Peer Naubert, Bundesliga International chief marketing officer, said: “The Bundesliga has long been regarded globally as a frontrunner when it comes to cutting-edge innovation, and our long-term partnership with Sportradar continues to reflect this.

“From the start, we have been aligned in pushing the boundaries of technology for the benefit of the fan, and this early prolongation, which by the end will take us to more than 25 years of collaboration, is an outcome of the trust and excitement we share for the future.”

Moritz Gloeckler, Sportradar SVP Rights and Strategic Projects, said: “We are the ideal partner to work with the Bundesliga in widening and deepening their fan base through the development of new AV and data-driven products, using the latest technologies such as augmented streaming and AI.

“This agreement aligns with our broader strategy to selectively invest in long-term rights across key global sports which enable the continued innovation and enhancement of our offerings for our clients. We look forward to many years of partnering with the Bundesliga to redefine the soccer fan experience.”