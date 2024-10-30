TaDa Gaming reaches new heights in engaging play with Coin Infinity Surge Reel

“Let the casino manager introduce a treasure trove of winning ways to hit the big time,” invites TaDa Gaming.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming offers a super VIP experience in Coin Infinity Surge Reel. Players can enjoy special symbols, random bonuses, multiplying multipliers, and a unique bonus game comprising Lock & Respin coins and a magical Locked Suitcase in this five reels, four rows, with fifth bonus Surge Reel, 40 paylines slot.

In the main game, three Surge Reel symbols of Wild, Collect and Win can randomly appear above each reel and impact the symbols below. Wilds transform the symbols on the reel below to maximise the win potential; Wins award the wins on each symbol regardless of position across the grid; and Collect symbols add together the points on each symbol.

Additionally, each symbol on the main reels can have a random win number from 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x, 5x, 10x, 20x, 30x, 40x, 50x to a hefty 100x applied with any spin in this high volatility game and deliver wins independently. Adding further to the excitement, the symbols can trigger simultaneously, creating a surge of movement and wins sequentially across the whole grid both vertically and horizontally.

Three or more Scatters on the Bonus Surge Reel will trigger three + Free Spins and the Lock and Respin Bonus game. Five Scatters will give five Free Spins and could place the Locked Suitcase symbol on one reel.

The Surge Reel goes into overdrive with the special symbols which can move symbols, multiply multipliers, and even collect the multipliers from eight surrounding positions and add them together. However, as in all the best games, the Locked Suitcase and the Gold Key are the stars.

The Locked Suitcase can only appear once but the other symbols can appear multiple times. When the Gold Key lands, if the Locked Suitcase is located at the bottom of one reel, the lock number will decrease by one each time. And with enough appearances by the Key, the Suitcase will burst open for the mega wins to explode across the screen, providing a thrilling finale to the round.

Sean Liu, director of Product Management, TaDa Gaming, said: “As the first trademarked Surge Reel release, the feature-rich Coin Infinity Surge Reel is built on a solid maths model and driven by spectacular graphics and animations. The pre-release levels of engagement and retention created by the immersive theme and infinite way to win have been impressive, exceeding every metric for rounds played and repeat visits.”

Available in over 20 languages with 100+ currency options, Coin Infinity Surge Reel is due for release 30th October 2024, further adding to TaDa’s portfolio

TaDa Gaming currently releases up to four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio. “Renowned especially for its industry-changing Fishing-Shooting games, TaDa Gaming is proud to be driving innovation across the igaming landscape,” the company said.