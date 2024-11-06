TaDa Gaming launches Diamond Party

Classic fruit machine is given the TaDa magic touch with multiplier wins and Lock & Respin.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming has announced its latest release, Diamond Party. Five reels, three rows and three paylines reach white heat levels in this superb variation on a fruit slot with a randomly triggered Lock & Respin feature plus Diamond multipliers to 500x.

High-paying Lucky 7s and the classic Bar and Bell symbols jostle with the fruit to deliver immersive gaming. However, Diamonds are not just a girl’s best friend but a welcome sight for all players. Find three Diamond symbols sparkling on the reels for a 30x multiplier. Four will bring 100x and five a whopping 500x.

Spin the reels and when a winning combination of three or more symbols appears, the Lock & Respin feature could randomly trigger too. The winning symbols remain in position and a Free Respin is awarded. With each winning spin, another Free Respin keeps the reels turning and the wins coming.

With potentially unlimited Free Respins, the feature only ends when no more Respins are awarded. Pay outs are awarded on each spin leading to some super juicy results in this medium volatility slot.

Showcasing TaDa Gaming’s signature crisp graphics and high-impact animation, Diamond Party is the hot slot destination for those who like classics with a twist.

See also: Bryam Jacquet: “Our aim is to create further awareness of the TaDa brand as a trustworthy partner that drives engagement and retention”

Sean Liu, director of Product Management, TaDa Gaming, said: “Enhancing our range of ‘classic with a twist’ slots is key to adding diversity to our portfolio. Fruit machines are both an easy entry point and a repeat favourite for all types of players. Diamond Party melds traditional slot design with engaging features such as Lock & Respin and generous multipliers for the best party game around.”

Available in over 20 languages with 100+ currency options, Diamond Party is due for release on 6th November 2024, further adding to TaDa’s portfolio of updated classic games including Ultimate Texas Hold’em and Fortune Roulette.

TaDa Gaming currently releases up to four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio. Renowned especially for its industry-changing Fishing-Shooting games, TaDa Gaming is proud to be driving innovation across the igaming landscape.