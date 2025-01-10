Olga Ashykhmina, Gamzix: “At ICE we will showcase both highly regarded games and exciting new ones”

The company’s digital marketing lead spoke to Focus Gaming News sharing details of the company’s plans for ICE Barcelona and giving an insight into its goals for 2025.

Exclusive interview.- ICE Barcelona will mark a significant step forward for Gamzix with its largest-ever booth (2A44), spanning 100 square meters. Gamzix will also offer a large array of engaging activities for attendees and will showcase all his innovative products.

The company’s digital marketing lead, Olga Ashykhmina, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to speak about the expectations, the company’s achievements and the gaming trends that will shape 2025.

Gamzix is attending ICE 2025, what are the company’s expectations and main objectives at the fair?

At ICE 2025, we aim to see as many of our dear partners as possible, surprise everyone with our vibrant ‘Mystical Slots of Fortune’ stand, and create new connections. With our largest-ever booth, we’ll showcase both highly regarded games and exciting new ones—let’s just say the Wild West is closer than it looks. For the event, our focus will be on innovation, building relationships, and starting 2025 brightly with energy, creativity, and collaboration.

What are some of the highlights the company will present at the expo? Can you anticipate any surprises?

Our 100-square-meter booth will centre around an unforgettable experience—tarot readings. Visitors can uncover what 2025 holds with insights from a professional tarot reader, adding a mystical touch to the event.

Beyond that, we’ll have plenty of engaging activities, including a claw machine to win a plush Gary the Goose, fortune cookies with personalised messages, and themed cocktails at our refreshment bar. With a magical photo zone, quizzes for exclusive merch, and Gary the Goose performing as a magician, our booth promises excitement and enchantment at every turn!

The company recently announced the creation of an internal sound design team to create audio to bring the games to life. How important is building the gaming experience’s atmosphere and what elements make the product stand out?

Building an immersive atmosphere is vital for keeping players engaged. Sound plays an important role in creating that environment, and at Gamzix, we believe it’s more than just background noise—it’s an integral part of the experience. Our in-house team focuses on authenticity, recording real-world sounds to ensure each game feels genuine. For example, in Spooky Coin: Hold the Spin, we used eerie effects like creaking doors and ghostly whispers to enhance the haunted atmosphere. We also combine nostalgia with originality, like in Book of Zulu, where familiar melodies bring an emotional depth to the game. These unique soundscapes, alongside our visuals and gameplay, help our games stand out and keep players coming back.

What game did receive the best feedback in 2024? What can it be attributed to?

In 2024, Sticky Coin: Hold the Spin has received the best feedback overall. Players love its vibrant casino atmosphere, enhanced by its classic fruit theme, engaging features, and jazz-infused sound. Its success can be attributed to its combination of nostalgia with exciting innovations, like the Sticky and Expand Coins, which keep players engaged and returning for more. Additionally, Sticky Coin has become a GGR booster, staying at the top of the charts since its release.

As for more recent feedback, Santa Sphere: Hold the Spin has already won hearts despite launching in December. The festive theme, combined with features like the Heap of Spheres mechanic and expanding reels, makes it perfect for the holiday season. Players are especially drawn to its exciting Bonus Game and the potential for big wins, making it a favourite during this time of year.

What are the company’s greatest achievements in 2024?

2024 has been a year of significant growth and milestones for Gamzix. We proudly received our MGA licence, which opens up new opportunities in regulated markets. We also integrated with 764 casinos, significantly expanding our reach. Our entry into the sweepstakes casino sector has been a key development, alongside a remarkable 7x increase in network promo participants.

In terms of financial success, we achieved an 86 per cent GGR growth compared to 2023, which is a major accomplishment. Our team grew by 47 new employees, strengthening our capabilities. We also released several exciting games, including Sticky Coin, Santa Sphere, Egypt Sphere—which was July’s Game of the Month—and Book of Zulu, which was crowned December’s Game of the Month. These achievements highlight our continued innovation and success in the iGaming industry.

What online casino trends do you think will emerge during 2025?

We like to set our trends rather than simply follow the crowd. One trend we see continuing to grow is the emphasis on personal, individual support for each partner. This personalised approach has always been a cornerstone of our business and will only become more important in 2025. The demand for tailored services and strong relationships with partners is an eternal classic, and it’s something that only gets stronger year by year. At Gamzix, we position ourselves not just as a slot provider but as a strategic partner, committed to helping our clients achieve their goals and empower the game.