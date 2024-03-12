British Gambling Commission names Industry Forum members

The forum aims to share greater insights and feedback from licensed gambling operators.

UK.- The Gambling Commission has named the nine members of its new Industry Forum, through which it hopes to gain more insights and feedback from operators. Announced in September, the forum is the regulator’s fourth “special advisory” after its Lived Experience Panel, the Advisory Board for Safer Gambling and the Digital Advisory Panel.

Nick Rust, the former chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), was named as the first chair of the Industry Forum in November last year. A former managing director of Ladbrokes UK, Coral Group, and BSkyB Gaming, he will serve for three years.

The regulator has now named the rest of the panel as follows:

Tony Boulton – director of public affairs at MERKUR UK

Kirsty Caldwell – founder of BetSmart Consultancy

Charles Cohen – CEO and founder of DoTrust Compliance

Ashley Padgett – director of compliance at Flutter UK and Ireland

Mark Pearson – media director at Betfred

Nigel Roddis – managing director at Britbet

Leo Walker – customer operations director at Entain

Helen Walton – founder and chief commercial officer at G.Games

David Williams – director of public affairs at Rank Group

The forum’s first meeting will be held on March 21.

Rust said: “We had more than 40 applications from across the gambling industry from people wanting to take an active role in the inaugural Industry Forum. It was difficult to leave quite a few of those people out, but I’m delighted with the quality and experience of the appointees, and hope as a group we can offer perspectives from across all parts of the industry which the Commission can draw upon to help evolve and improve its performance as the regulator.”