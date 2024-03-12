British Gambling Commission names Industry Forum members
The forum aims to share greater insights and feedback from licensed gambling operators.
UK.- The Gambling Commission has named the nine members of its new Industry Forum, through which it hopes to gain more insights and feedback from operators. Announced in September, the forum is the regulator’s fourth “special advisory” after its Lived Experience Panel, the Advisory Board for Safer Gambling and the Digital Advisory Panel.
Nick Rust, the former chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), was named as the first chair of the Industry Forum in November last year. A former managing director of Ladbrokes UK, Coral Group, and BSkyB Gaming, he will serve for three years.
The regulator has now named the rest of the panel as follows:
- Tony Boulton – director of public affairs at MERKUR UK
- Kirsty Caldwell – founder of BetSmart Consultancy
- Charles Cohen – CEO and founder of DoTrust Compliance
- Ashley Padgett – director of compliance at Flutter UK and Ireland
- Mark Pearson – media director at Betfred
- Nigel Roddis – managing director at Britbet
- Leo Walker – customer operations director at Entain
- Helen Walton – founder and chief commercial officer at G.Games
- David Williams – director of public affairs at Rank Group
The forum’s first meeting will be held on March 21.
Rust said: “We had more than 40 applications from across the gambling industry from people wanting to take an active role in the inaugural Industry Forum. It was difficult to leave quite a few of those people out, but I’m delighted with the quality and experience of the appointees, and hope as a group we can offer perspectives from across all parts of the industry which the Commission can draw upon to help evolve and improve its performance as the regulator.”