British Gambling Commission names Nick Rust to chair new Industry Forum

Rust is the former CEO of the British Horseracing Authority.

UK.- The Gambling Commission has named Nick Rust (OBE) as the chair of its new Industry Forum. Announced in September, the ten-member Gambling Commission Industry Forum was created to improve the regulator’s understanding of operators’ views.

Rust served as the chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) for six years until 2020. He is now the chair of the Starting Price Regulatory Commission, a non-executive director of Redcar Racecourse, a founding partner of GVS EQ and a trustee of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Although the Gambling Commission initially said it would seek a chair to serve for an initial three-month term, it says that Rust will serve for two years. It said Rust’s experience in stakeholder management and settling disputes made him the perfect candidate to chair the forum, the creation of which comes amid heated disagreements between the regulator and the horseracing sector over proposals for financial risk checks for online gambling.

Marcus Boyle, chair of the Gambling Commission, said: “I am delighted that Nick has been appointed as the inaugural Chair of the Commission’s Industry Forum. Nick’s extensive knowledge of the gambling sector makes him a valuable asset, and I am confident he will work with us to create a productive and insightful Industry Forum.”