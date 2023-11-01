British Gambling Commission appoints new commissioners

Seven new commissioners have been appointed to the regulator by culture secretary Lucy Frazer.

UK.- The culture secretary Lucy Frazer has confirmed the appointment of seven new independent commissioners to the British Gambling Commission. Charles Counsell, Helen Dodds, Sheree Howard and Claudia Mortimore will serve for five-year terms while Lloydette Bai-Marrow, Helen Philips and David Rossington have been appointed for four years.

The seven new commissioners will serve alongside four existing appointments under Gambling Commission chair Marcus Boyle. They will each be paid £14,160 per year for their time.

Bai-Marrow is an anti-corruption expert and economic crime lawyer and the founding partner of Parametric Global Consulting. She serves as the chair of the board of Spotlight on Corruption and is co-founder and director of the Black Women in Leadership Network (BWIL).

Counsell was chief executive of The Pensions Regulator from April 2019 to March 2023, Dodds is an international lawyer and consultant, and Howard is executive director of risk and compliance oversight at the Financial Conduct Authority. Mortimore has spent more than 10 years in senior positions in enforcement at the Financial Reporting Council, Phillips has served as chair of NHS Professionals and chair of the Chartered Insurance Institute, and Rossington is a former civil servant who served as acting director general at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The Gambling Commission says its independent commissioners “bring experience and knowledge from a wide range of sectors to help us ensure gambling is fair and safe”.

Last month the Gambling Commission’s chief executive Andrew Rhodes again emphasised the importance of international collaboration and collaboration between regulators and operators to tackle illegal gambling. Delivering his keynote address at the International Association of Gambling Regulators (IAGR) Conference in Gaborone, Botswana, he advised regulators to “work upstream on protecting customers”.