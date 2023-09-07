British Columbia Lottery reports record net income

Full-year net income was $1.636bn.

Canada.- The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has reported that it delivered record net income of $1.636bn for the last fiscal year, exceeding the previous record set in 2018/19 by $220m. It delivered $1.624bn to the Province and $12m to the federal government.

According to the BCLC’s 2022/23 Annual Service Plan Report, the increase in net income is due in part to the opening of the new Cascades Casino Delta, Lotto 6/49 game enhancements, continued high Lotto Max jackpot roll patterns and the expansion of PlayNow.com to a third Canadian province.

The BCLC has launched Ticket to Ride, the lottery industry’s first instant ticket based on Days of Wonder’s Ticket to Ride and has strengthened its responsible gaming protocols by implementing new requirements in casinos. British Columbia gaming locations are required to ask for identification on entry to prevent self-excluded individuals from entering casinos.

AGCO bans athletes from Ontario igaming advertising

In August, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) updated the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming to prohibit the use of athletes in igaming advertising and marketing in the province. It has also restricted the use of celebrities who would be expected to appeal to minors. These new restrictions will come into effect on February 28, 2024.

Following the first year of Ontario’s regulated igaming market, the AGCO identified advertising and marketing approaches that use athletes and celebrities with an appeal to minors as a potential harm to those under the legal gaming age.