British Columbia Lottery launches Proline sportsbook at retail locations

Single-event betting and dynamic odds will be offered for the first time at retail locations.

Canada.- British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has announced the launch of Proline digital retail sportsbook across all BC lottery terminals. Proline offers sports betting options previously available on BCLC’s Sports Action as well as new offerings.

In addition to Toto, Oddset 2-outcome, Oddset 3-outcome, money line, point spread, totals and props, single-event betting and dynamic odds will be offered for the first time at retail locations. To play, players will download the new BCLC Proline app, create their digital bet slips in the app and receive a QR code, which they can take to any lottery retail location to scan and receive a printed ticket.

BCLC chief operating officer Dan Beebe said: “This is an exciting evolution for BCLC and for sports bettors across the province. Proline offers an updated and innovative sports betting experience and is the pivotal next step for BCLC in offering exciting new sports products to our valued players.”

See also: Pollard Banknote launches eInstant games via PlayAlberta in Canada