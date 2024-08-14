Brazilian gaming industry body warns three operators over advertising breaches

The National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation said the ads breached regulatory standards.

Brazil.- The National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (CONAR) has issued warnings to three operators over ads targeting Brazil. The industry-run body named Esportes da Sorte, Estrela Bet and MrJack.bet as the operators involved.

Requests issued CONAR are not mandatory, but operators tend to comply with the findings of the self-regulatory body.

Esportes da Sorte was found to be making inappropriate use of the concept of profit or income with messaging that read “increase your additional income. Esportes da Sorte said no formal complaint had been received by CONAR but that it had responded to the warning by removing the ads in question.

The issue with Estrela Bet wassimilar, with CONAR’s Ethics Council flagging up an ad that read “Fun, fast and easy profits”. Estrela Bet said it had removed the ad and that it was committed to “transparency and compliance with current regulatory standards”.

As for MrJack.bet, the questioned ad read “Play and win with Mines”, which CONAR said could be interpreted as a suggestion that winning was guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s biggest media companies are looking at their options for entering the upcoming regulated online gambling market in Brazil. It’s been reported that Globo, Band UOL and SBT are considering the launch of online sports betting franchises.

Globo, the biggest of the three, has already registered with the betting management system SIGAP for a licence. Brazilian media suggest that it is evaluating a possible partnership with BetMGM.

Globo owns the Cartola FC fantasy game and recently named Betnacional as the sponsor of its Brazil Serie-A football broadcasts. Meanwhile, the television group SBT Group has registered the domain TeleSena.bet, taking the name of its lottery operation. The group is reported to be looking at working with Playtech and Galerabet. Finally, Band UOL is reportedly in conversations with OpenBet.

So far, six operators have made applications for Brazilian gambling licences: Betnacional, Kaizen’s Betano, Superbet, Rei do Pitaco, Sportingbet and Big Brazil.