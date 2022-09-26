Bragg Gaming Group unifies acquisitions under single brand

Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games will now operate under the Bragg Gaming Group brand.

US.- Igaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming Group is unifying its companies under a single brand following its acquisitions of Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games. All group companies will now operate under the brand Bragg Gaming Group.

The group’s hubs, technology, services, and turnkey offering will operate under the unified brand, while Bragg’s content output will keep its Wild Streak Gaming, Spin Games, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic and Oryx Gaming game studio marques. Oryx Gaming in Slovenia will be known as Bragg Ljubljana while Spin Games in the US will be renamed as Bragg Reno and Spin Games in India will become Bragg Chennai.

The company will open a new office in Las Vegas later this year as a base for existing employees from Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games and new hires.

Bragg Gaming Group CEO Yaniv Sherman said: “As we consolidate our group companies under the single brand of Bragg, we celebrate the heritage, values and successes of Oryx Gaming, Spin Games and Wild Streak Gaming which have built us into the company we are today, and which will propel us into our next phase as a global iGaming provider.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work that all of our colleagues have put in over the years which are the foundations we continue to build on. We’re sure that the renewed focus that our consolidation brings will be positively felt across our hubs in Toronto, Las Vegas, London, Ljubljana, Malta and Chennai and it will signal a new exciting era of growth for us all under the same umbrella with aligned values and goals.”

In July, Bragg expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to launch its content in Ontario’s regulated igaming market. The launch represents the first North American dual deployment of Bragg’s Remote Games Server (RGS) from both its Oryx Gaming and Spin Games divisions via a single integration.

Bragg Gaming expands engagement product to sportsbook

Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its player engagement and gamification product Fuze to its sportsbook product. Until now, the Fuze toolset is already available to customers of Bragg’s online casino content via its proprietary distribution platform.

The toolset enables operators to leverage event-driven betting demand with targeted gamified promotions which can be tracked in real-time. Fuze sports betting promotions offer many options to help operators promote specific sporting events. It can also be used to operate loyalty programmes.