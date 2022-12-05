Bragg Gaming and RSI launch content in New Jersey

Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab studio content will be available for customers via BetRivers.

US.- Bragg Gaming Group has launched its Atomic Slot Lab studio content for BetRivers customers in New Jersey. Residents in New Jersey will have access to titles from proprietary studios Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic and exclusive content from Galaxy Gaming, Bluberi, and Incredible Technologies.

They will also have access to titles from partner studios Sega Sammy Creation, King Show Games, and Gaming Arts. Bragg’s launch in New Jersey with RSI follows similar RGS technology and content launches in the US state of Michigan and in Ontario, Canada.

Lara Falzon, Bragg Gaming Group president and COO, said: “We already see strong demand for our games in New Jersey, where our Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games studios have been live for several years. Now this rollout of our new RGS technology in the market with RSI’s BetRivers brand unlocks our rich new US content roadmap to a new group of players.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Rush Street Interactive whose well-established brands and broad reach make it the perfect partner for us as we set out to further grow our presence in North America and introduce our premium content to local audiences.”

Richard Schwartz, CEO at Rush Street Interactive, added: “From our experience of working with Bragg in a number of markets, we know that its slot content is of the highest quality and resonates well with our players.

“We are pleased to launch the portfolio in New Jersey at Betrivers.com to further enhance and strengthen our partnership and bring our BetRivers customers more best-in-class casino content.”

In July, Bragg Gaming Group expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to launch its content in Ontario’s regulated igaming market. The launch represents the first North American dual deployment of Bragg’s Remote Games Server (RGS) from both its Oryx Gaming and Spin Games divisions via a single integration.

New Jersey gambling revenue drops slightly in October

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for October. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $445.7m, down 0.7 per cent compared to October 2021’s $483.7m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $220.6m, down 7.1 per cent compared to $237.5m in October 2021. The year-to-date total casino win stands at $2.36bn, up 10.3 per cent compared to $2.14bn at the same point last year.