Bragg Gaming appoints Robbie Bressler as interim chief financial officer

Canada.- Igaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has named Robbie Bressler as interim chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1. Bressler replaces Ronen Kannor, who resigned as CFO in April to pursue other career opportunities.

Previously, Bressler held senior finance positions, including SVP finance, at Bally’s Corporation, Gamesys Group, and The Intertain Group. He is currently CFO of ForumPay, a crypto payment processing company. He began his career at Ernst & Young, spending over a decade in the financial services assurance group.

Matevž Mazij, chief executive officer and chair of the board, said: “We are delighted to welcome Robbie to the Bragg team as interim CFO. His deep expertise in finance and accounting, coupled with his extensive experience in the gaming industry, make him the ideal person to lead our finance function.”

Bressler commented: “I am excited to join Bragg at this pivotal time in the Company’s growth trajectory. Bragg has established itself as a leader in the global gaming technology and content space, and I look forward to working with the talented team to continue driving the Company’s financial performance, and further unlocking shareholder value.”

Last month, Bragg Gaming Group appointed Neill Whyte as chief commercial officer (CCO). Whyte has over 18 years of experience in the igaming sector, most recently as chief commercial officer at Digital Gaming Corporation’s (DGC) B2B igaming division.

Whyte was previously head of business development at Apricot Investments, a board member at Genera Networks and held several senior roles at Microgaming, including head of product channels.