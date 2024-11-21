LiveScore Group restructuring to affect over 100 jobs

The gambling operator’s reorganisation will include changes at its London office.

UK.- LiveScore Group has announced that it has begun a restructuring that is likely to affect 100 employees at various locations including its London office. The move comes after LiveScore Bet announced that it was pulling out of the Dutch online gambling market.

The company said all employees that will be affected in some way have been informed and are being offered confidential consultations.

CEO Sam Sadi said: “On behalf of all Directors of LiveScore Group, and the relevant subsidiary companies, we are saddened by the difficult decision to commence an internal restructure of the business, a process which impacts a significant number of our people.

“Whilst we celebrate our recent period of significant and exciting growth, we must now future-proof the organisation and ensure our internal structures allow us to achieve long-term and sustainable success. This is a hard time for all our people, as we say goodbye to colleagues who have played an important role in our journey across recent years.”

Sam Sadi

LiveScore Malta announced that LiveScore Bet, which also operates in the UK, Ireland and Nigeria, told the Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) that it will cease offering online gambling in the Netherlands on November 29. It said it took the decision mainly because of the upcoming hike in gambling tax from January.

Players will be able to make deposits up until November 25 and will be able to make bets until November 29 when any remaining balances will be refunded.

The operator was one of the first 10 to gain licences to launch online gambling in the Netherlands when the regulated market opened in October 2021. It’s not the first to announce plans to leave the market, with Flutter’s Tombola having announced its exit soon after the tax hike was confirmed. Flutter also blamed new deposit limits that came into force on October 1.

Sadi said the planned tax increase meant that the market is “no longer viable commercial”. That hasn’t dissuaded One Casino, which has just picked up a Dutch sports betting licence.