Bally’s stockholders approve Queen Casino merger

Bally’s Corporation stockholders have voted in favour of a merger agreement with The Queen Casino & Entertainment.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced that stockholders, including unaffiliated stockholders, have approved its definitive merger agreement with The Queen Casino & Entertainment, which is majority-owned by the company’s largest stockholder, Standard General. The agreement was approved at at a special meeting of stockholders on November 19.

Bally’s stockholders also approved, on a non-binding basis, the compensation to executive officers in connection with transactions. Stockholders who validly elected to have their company shares remain issued and outstanding following the company merger be assigned a new CUSIP number and their shares will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol BALY.T. The merger is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025 subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.