Bragg Gaming appoints Neill Whyte as chief commercial officer

Canada.- Igaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has appointed Neill Whyte as chief commercial officer (CCO). Whyte has over 18 years of experience in the igaming sector, most recently as chief commercial officer at Digital Gaming Corporation’s (DGC) B2B igaming division.

Whyte was previously head of business development at Apricot Investments, a board member at Genera Networks and held several senior roles at Microgaming, including head of product channels.

Matevž Mazij, chief executive officer at Bragg, said: “I am very pleased to be announcing today the appointment of Neill Whyte as chief commercial officer at Bragg. His iGaming product and market knowledge, together with his record in driving growth from developing successful and mutually beneficial commercial partnerships are exceptional.

“As we leverage our broad content and product portfolio to grow in existing and new markets, including in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Europe, Neill’s unique combination of knowledge, skills and experience in this sector are a perfect fit for our ambitions at Bragg.”

Whyte said: “It’s an honor to join Matevž and the wider teams at Bragg already in place across North America, Europe and in India. I have been impressed with the depth and quality of the content, product and technology offerings at Bragg, and its ability to rapidly adapt, certify and deploy this content and technology in newly regulated markets is a distinct advantage.

“We also have a huge opportunity to grow our footprint with our existing customers in markets in which we are already established. Our content and product roadmaps are second to none, and I’m planning to get on the road in the coming weeks and months to meet the team and our customers and to start building for the next stage of mutual growth. I can’t wait to get going.”

In April, Bragg Gaming announced the resignation of Ronen Kannor as chief financial officer (CFO) to pursue other career opportunities. He will leave on June 3.