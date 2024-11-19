Sports betting in Kansas: handle reaches record $275.9m in October

The sports wagering handle rose 10.5 per cent year-over-year.

US.- The Kansas Lottery has released the state’s sports betting figures for October. The handle was $275.9m, up 10 per cent year-over-year and up 10.8 per cent from September ($248.9m). The total beat the previous record of $260.9m set in November 2023. Online wagering generated $266.3m and retail locations $9.6m.

Gross revenue was down 49 per cent year-over-year and 62 per cent month-over-month to $12.97m – a hold of just 4.7 per cent. Adjusted revenue was $4.9m. Kansas reported $498,355 in tax revenue, down from $1.8m in September.

There are six online operators and four retail sportsbooks. DraftKings led the online market, accepting $122.8m in wagers for $4.3m in gross revenue. FanDuel posted a $85m handle and $5.9m in revenue, while BetMGM registered $1.3m in revenue from $23m in wagers.