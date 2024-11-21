A glowing success: Uplatform at SiGMA Europe 2024

The company reflects on its recent participation in the expo.

Press release. Uplatform shone at SiGMA Europe 2024, leaving a lasting impression on everyone from November 11-14. Their booth at the Malta Maritime Hub was the talk of the town, drawing crowds with an energy that was impossible to ignore. Embracing their U_Shine theme, Uplatform turned the expo into a celebration of creativity, connection, and sheer fun.

The proof of their success was on full display. Their booth buzzed with laughter and music, pulling in visitors like moths to a flame. The spotlight? Their Dance Stage, where competitors danced their hearts out to win a cool USD100. It was a lively dance-off extravaganza, with participants showcasing some impressive and entertaining moves that kept everyone engaged.

As exciting as that was, the fun didn’t end there. Uplatform’s cocktails served in sparkling disco balls, quickly became another event highlight. Each sip felt like a mini celebration, and the demand was so high that refills couldn’t keep up.

Uplatform’s stand wasn’t just a place to have fun—it showcased their commitment to helping operators shine. With an impressive portfolio featuring over 260 sports and Esports, 16,500 casino games, and player-retention tools, they demonstrated how their platform supports growth and success in the igaming industry. The company stated: “With the blend of business insights, engaging conversations, and infectious energy, Stand 2138 was the place to be.”

Maria, Uplatform’s head of marketing, best summed it up, “There was never a dull moment. The energy, the smiles, and the incredible engagement at our booth created an unforgettable vibe. Our team managed to strike the perfect balance between fun and business with a truly unique concept, and it turned out to be a huge success. We’ve set the bar high, and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s next!”

As the team reflects on the excitement of SiGMA Europe 2024, one question remains—how do they top an event like this? But with their creativity, dedication, and the support of their partners, Uplatform is ready to raise the bar even higher.

“To everyone who visited Stand 2138, Uplatform extends their heartfelt thanks for making the experience extraordinary. With the future shining even brighter for Uplatform, they’re just getting started,” the company said.