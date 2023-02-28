BoyleSports signs distribution deal with Yggdrasil

The deal will cover BoyleSports’ online offering in the UK and Ireland.

Ireland.- BoyleSports has reached a deal to add Yggdrasil’s portfolio of slots to its igaming offering in the UK and Ireland. Slots including Valley of the Gods and Game Engagement Mechanics titles such as Raptor DoubleMax and Dragon Blox GigaBlox, will be made available.

Yggdrasil CEO Andrew Pegler said: “We’re thrilled to partner with BoyleSports, an incredibly well-known brand across the UK and other regulated markets. We want to join forces with established, forward-looking brands and BoyleSports is another strong collaboration for us.”

Steve Payne, gaming director at BoyleSports, added “Yggdrasil has a proud history of creating cutting-edge, fan-favourite slots and we’re delighted to take its leading content live. We know our customers will enjoy this fantastic portfolio, and look forward to working with Yggdrasil for the foreseeable future.”

BoyleSports names Vlad Kaltenieks as CEO

BoyleSports has confirmed that Vlad Kaltenieks will take over as CEO early this year following a search that lasted several months. Company founder John Boyle had returned to the role on a temporary basis after Mark Kemp departed to join DAZN in July.

Kaltenieks has previously served as global director of data, analytics and digital (UK online and retail, international and US) at William Hill and as director of digital and data at Betsson Group.

He joins BoyleSports at what could be a crucial moment for the bookmaker. Headquartered in Dundalk, County Louth, and employing about 2,500 people, the company has continued to expand its retail betting presence. It now has more than 340 betting shops in Ireland and the UK, including 29 in the UK mainland and two in the Isle of Man.