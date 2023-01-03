BoyleSports names Vlad Kaltenieks as CEO

Vlad Kaltenieks will take the helm as CEO at Ireland’s BoyleSports early in the year.

Ireland.- BoyleSports has confirmed that Vlad Kaltenieks will take over as CEO early this year following a search that lasted several months. Company founder John Boyle had returned to the role on a temporary basis after Mark Kemp departed to join DAZN in July.

Kaltenieks has previously served as global director of data, analytics and digital (UK online and retail, international and US) at William Hill and as director of digital and data at Betsson Group.

He joins BoyleSports at what could be a crucial moment for the bookmaker. Headquartered in Dundalk, County Louth, and employing about 2,500 people, the company has continued to expand its retail betting presence. It now has over 340 betting shops in Ireland and the UK, including 29 in the UK mainland and two in the Isle of Man.

It’s also been expanding online, extending its offering to Europe, Africa and Canada. However, it’s also been rumoured that BoyleSports is exploring a potential sale.

Kaltenieks wrote on LinkedIn: “I am deeply honoured to be asked to lead BoyleSports early next year. Over the years the company has grown into a successful business, with its own technology and experienced team, and I am very optimistic for our next chapter.”

The RTE quoted John Boyle as saying: “Vlad will bring to bear exceptional expertise in using digital technologies to drive innovation and in the use of focussed marketing to deliver growth,” Boyle remarked.

“Having worked almost exclusively in highly-regulated environments he also brings with him particular experience in adapting to regulatory changes.”