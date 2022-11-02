Boyd Gaming completes $170m acquisition of Pala Interactive

The operator has acquired the Californian igaming software and services supplier as per an agreement reached in March.

US.- Boyd Gaming has completed its acquisition of Pala Interactive, the Californian igaming software and services supplier majority owned by the Pala Band of Mission Indians. The operator acquired Pala Interactive and its subsidiaries for $170m in cash as per the terms of an agreement reached in March.

The deal closed earlier than Boyd expected, with the operators having originally said it would be completed by the first quarter of 2023. Founded by the Pala Band of Mission Indians in 2013, Pala Interactive offers a player management system, casino, poker, integrated sports, social casino and poker platforms, as well as managed services.

Boyd’s president and chief executive Keith Smith said: “Online casino gaming is an attractive growth opportunity for our company, and the acquisition of Pala Interactive provides us with the technology, products, and expertise to create a profitable regional online casino business.

“We look forward to working with the Pala Interactive team in executing our online casino gaming strategy, which will complement our existing land-based operations and further expand our nationwide customer base.”

Earlier this year, Pala Interactive secured an Ontario Gaming Related Supplier (GRS) Manufacturer licence, allowing it to work with approved operators in the Ontario igaming market which launched in April.

FanDuel approved to co-brand Fremont Casino sportsbook

FanDuel has been granted unanimous final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission to brand the Fremont Hotel Casino sportsbook, located in downtown Las Vegas. The approval gives FanDuel its first Nevada presence since 2015 following an agreement with Boyd Gaming

FanDuel and Boyd redeveloped and rebranded the sportsbook at the Fremont Hotel & Casino under the FanDuel brand. No other properties are included. Boyd will continue to operate the sportsbook with FanDuel providing information, advice, and support for setting odds and prices and risk management.