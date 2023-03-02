Boyd Gaming applies to develop gaming facility in Kansas

Boyd says the property would generated $90m per year in economic activity.

The company has filed an application to the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC).

US.- The Boyd Gaming Corporation has submitted an application to the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) to develop and operate a new historical horse-racing (HHR) gaming facility in Sedgwick County. If approved, Diamond Jo Park City will involve a $160m investment to be located along I-135 near the 77th Street exit.

It would include a casino floor with up to 1,000 HHR units, a steakhouse, a FanDuel-themed sports bar and grill, a contemporary bar and lounge, meeting and convention space and the first Amazon Go store in the state of Kansas.

If the proposal is approved at a public hearing to be held in April or May, development and construction are expected to take about 18 months. The facility would be built with 100 per cent private financing and would create nearly 600 jobs in the community, generating about $30m per year in wages, salaries, and benefits. Boyd says the property would estimate $90m per year in economic activity.

Boyd Gaming said Diamond Jo would become “a key driver of new visitation and economic development opportunities in Park City.”

As a part of its proposal for Diamond Jo, Boyd Gaming has pledged to donate $1m annually to local non-profit organisations that provide healthcare and educational services to local veterans, reports KWCH.

Additionally, Diamond Jo would provide $250,000 per year in new funding for problem gambling treatment resources in south-central Kansas. Boyd has partnered with United Way of the Plains to administer Diamond Jo’s non-profit contributions.

