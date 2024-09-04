Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa announces gaming floor upgrades
The Gypsy Bar will close on September 6.
US.- Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has announced the casino will begin upgrades to its casino floor this month. It said the Gypsy Bar will close on September 6 to make way for a designed space.
Nik Rytterstrom, president & COO of Borgata, said: “We couldn’t be more excited about this project as we look ahead to this next phase of Borgata’s evolution. These enhancements are not just about maintaining our position in the market – they’re about pushing the boundaries of what our guests can expect from a world-class gaming destination.”
