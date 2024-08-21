New Jersey fines Borgata Hotel Casino for overstating promotional gaming credits

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has fined the casino $75,000.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) has fined Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City $75,000 for overstating promotional credits between October 2023 and May 2024. The DGE said the overstatement of igaming promotional credits by $4.5m resulted in an underpayment of over $365,000 in tax.

DGE interim director Mary Jo Flaherty said: “This overstatement of PGCs and subsequent underpayment of gross revenue tax was the second such finding against Borgata in less than 18 months. On March 27, 2023, the Division had issued an earlier audit finding that Borgata had overstated PGC deductions by $9.8m, resulting in a gross revenue tax underpayment of over $787,000.”