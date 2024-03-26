Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino names new president

Niklas Rytterstrom has been appointed president and chief operating officer.

US.- MGM Resorts International has announced that longtime executive Niklas Rytterstrom has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa. In a statement, the company said Rytterstrom will oversee the casino’s daily operations and strategic direction, focused on continued employee engagement, guest service and community relations.

Rytterstrom succeeds Travis Lunn, who announced his return to Las Vegas to become president and COO of Mandalay Bay and Luxor, both owned by MGM Resorts.

Steve Zanella, president of MGM Resorts operations, said: “Nik has a long history with MGM Resorts and brings a wealth of operational experience and industry knowledge to the property and Atlantic City. Nik’s strong leadership skills and strategic vision will continue to differentiate Borgata in a competitive landscape and enhance its position as a market leader.”

Rytterstrom began his career with MGM Resorts in 1999 as assistant hotel manager at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Most recently, he served as general manager of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. He also served as president and COO of The Mirage, Excalibur and Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and as general manager of Gold Strike Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.

Rytterstrom has a bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and was named one of the “Top 25 People to Watch in 2024” by Global Gaming Business Magazine.

Rytterstrom said: “I’m honored to be embarking on this new journey at Borgata.” And added: “This property is an integral part of the Atlantic City community, and I can’t wait to jump in and continue to help drive growth and success throughout not just this amazing city but New Jersey and surrounding regions.”