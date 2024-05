New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $510.9m in April

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations rose 10.4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported figures for April. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $510.9m in gaming revenue, up 10.4 per cent from April 2023 ($462.7m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $216.8m, down 6.3 per cent compared to April 2023 ($231.5m). The online gaming win was $187.9m, up 18.2 per cent year-on-year from $158.9m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $106.2m, a 46.9 per cent increase from $72.3m.

In terms of in-person revenue, the Borgata won $58.3m, up half a per cent from a year earlier; Hard Rock won $41.1m, up 6 per cent; Ocean won $28.8m, down 15.6 per cent; Tropicana won $17.7m, down 9.2 per cent; Harrah’s won $16.4m, down nearly 25 per cent; Caesars won $16m, down 18.4 per cent; Bally’s won $13.1m, down 4.9 per cent; Golden Nugget won $12.7m, down 3.1 per cent and Resorts won $12.4m, virtually flat from a year ago.

See also: New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority names new executive director

Including internet and sports betting revenue, Borgata won $107.7m, down 0.2 per cent; Golden Nugget won nearly $66m, up 20.4 per cent; Hard Rock won $55.2m, up 18.6 per cent; Ocean won $35.7m, down 8.6 per cent; Tropicana won $34.8m, up nearly 28 per cent; Bally’s won $21.5m, up 5 per cent; Harrah’s won $18.3m, down 16 per cent; Caesars won $16.1m, down 19.3 per cent; and Resorts won $12.1m, down nearly 2 per cent.

Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $66.4m, up 7.2 per cent, and Caesars Interactive NJ won $612,910 in a month in which three internet gambling sites switched to Tropicana.